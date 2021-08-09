UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Young People Aged 12 To 17

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Switzerland Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Young People Aged 12 to 17

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic approved on Monday the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters aged between 12 and 17.

"Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," the regulator said in a statement.

The decision was made based on the study, with 3,732 children aged 12 to 17 participating, Swissmedic added.

"In the age group studied, and with the dosage remaining the same as for adults, the vaccine produced a similar immune response (level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2) in this study compared to young adults aged 18 to 25 years," the statement read.

The side effects experienced by both age groups were also similar. The side effects lasted from 1-3 days and might be more pronounced after the second shot. The clinic trials proved vaccine's 93% efficacy against symptomatic disease in the target age group two weeks after the second dose.

On June 4, Swissmedic approved vaccinating 12-to-15-year-old children with the COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and BioNTEch in its bid to launch immunization drive among younger people.

