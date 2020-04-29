UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Bans Mass Gatherings Of Over 1,000 People Until September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Switzerland has prohibited all large-scale events of more than 1,000 people until the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Council said Wednesday.

"Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people will remain banned until the end of August.

By doing so, [the council] aims to create certainty for those planning such events," it said.

The federal government will assess the situation before the summer holiday and decide on May 27 whether smaller events with fewer than 1,000 participants will be allowed.

Switzerland has 29,407 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,408 deaths. It will reopen shops, restaurants markets, museums and libraries and allow classes in Primary and lower secondary schools to resume on May 11.

