Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Switzerland has called on Serbia and Kosovo to avoid actions and rhetoric that would further worsen the situation in the Serbian-populated northern Kosovo, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"#Serbia and #Kosovo: We once more call upon all parties involved to refrain from rhetoric or actions that can further inflame the situation. KFOR (Kosovo Force) and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) are key to maintaining order and safety of local communities in north Kosovo," the foreign ministry tweeted.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. Police in partially recognized Republic of Kosovo said last week that the Jarinje and Brnjak checkpoints at the exit to central Serbia remain closed, because "barricades on the highways hinder the movement of traffic and goods.

On December 10, Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer in Kosovo who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovar authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

On December 11, Serbian President Alexandar Vucic held a national security council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating the existing agreements after Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti urged KFOR to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region. Kurti also noted that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's own security forces would carry out this operation themselves.