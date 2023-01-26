Switzerland Can Now Grant Exemptions on Demining Equipment for Use in Ukraine - Govt.

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Switzerland's government has decided that the country can now grant exemptions on demining equipment to be used in Ukraine.

"The Federal Council decided on a new provision with regard to the arms embargo," the government said in a statement.

"Switzerland can now grant exemptions from the arms embargo on demining equipment for use in Ukraine on a case-by-case basis. In issuing the export licence, steps will be taken to ensure that the material is used lawfully and for its intended purpose," it said.