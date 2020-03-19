Switzerland Cancels Regular Referendum Amid Coronavirus Spread

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Swiss government said Wednesday that the May 17 referendum, part of the Alpine nation's direct democracy system, would not take place over coronavirus concerns.

"The Federal Council decided on March 18, 2020 to abstain from conducting the planned national vote on May 17, 2020," it said in a press release.

The Swiss were to vote on a raft of regulations, including the so-called Limitation Initiative of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which proposed limiting entry from EU countries.

The government said it would decide whether the next referendum would take place in September and what precautions should be taken.

This is the first time in almost 70 years that a nationwide vote has been canceled. Votes in 1951 were canceled because of the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in several cantons.