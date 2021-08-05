Switzerland Charges Libyan Hate Preacher After 5-Year Probe - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Swiss prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Libyan imam with a hate crime over a sermon in which he called for attacks on people of other religions or ethnicity, media said.

Cantonal prosecutors opened a probe in 2017 after the SRF broadcaster reported that the cleric called on his supporters in a mosque in Biel to "destroy Jews, Christians, Hindus, Russians and Shiites.

"

The 68-year-old is also accused of welfare fraud. He allegedly received some 600,000 Swiss francs ($660,000) in state funding over 13 years, according to the broadcaster.

Abu Ramadan has been reportedly living in Switzerland as a settled foreign national after losing his refugee status. He faces deportation if found guilty.

