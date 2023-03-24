UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Checking Reports Its Armored Vehicles Seen In Ukraine - Economy Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Switzerland Checking Reports Its Armored Vehicles Seen in Ukraine - Economy Secretariat

Switzerland is carrying out an inquiry in order to find out how two Eagle I armored vehicles produced by Swiss company Mowag, found themselves at the disposal of Ukraine's army, Fabian Maienfisch, deputy head of communications and media spokesperson of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Switzerland is carrying out an inquiry in order to find out how two Eagle I armored vehicles produced by Swiss company Mowag, found themselves at the disposal of Ukraine's army, Fabian Maienfisch, deputy head of communications and media spokesperson of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Swiss media published photos of two Eagle I armored vehicles spotted on the battlefield in Ukraine amid the military conflict with Russia. It comes as Switzerland rejected requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark to reexport the Swiss ammunition to Ukraine by referring to its principle of neutrality.

"Switzerland is continuing to clarify facts, and is currently in contact with Germany in this context. It is unclear how long the clarification will take," he said.

Maienfisch said that 36 Eagle I armored vehicles were delivered to Denmark in the 1990s. In 2012, Copenhagen submitted a request to reexport 27 of them to a German private company.

Denmark said it had not transferred any of the Swiss vehicles without its consent, he added.

Only a vehicles' chassis number allows its origin to be tracked for certain, but the SECO does not have this information, Maienfisch said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia German Company Vehicles Germany Eagle Spain Switzerland Denmark Media From

Recent Stories

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart fai ..

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart failure advances

14 minutes ago
 Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media C ..

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

14 minutes ago
 US Targets Lukashenko's Government Aircraft in New ..

US Targets Lukashenko's Government Aircraft in New Belarus-Related Sanctions - T ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev to Sanction Romanian Senator for Plan to Anne ..

Kiev to Sanction Romanian Senator for Plan to Annex Parts of Ukraine - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Calls EU Banking System Robust, Stable, Wit ..

Scholz Calls EU Banking System Robust, Stable, With Oversight Structures Securin ..

4 minutes ago
 Israel, UK to Open Strategic Dialogue on Intellige ..

Israel, UK to Open Strategic Dialogue on Intelligence, Security - Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.