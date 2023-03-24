Switzerland Checking Reports Its Armored Vehicles Seen in Ukraine - Economy Secretariat

Switzerland is carrying out an inquiry in order to find out how two Eagle I armored vehicles produced by Swiss company Mowag, found themselves at the disposal of Ukraine's army, Fabian Maienfisch, deputy head of communications and media spokesperson of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Switzerland is carrying out an inquiry in order to find out how two Eagle I armored vehicles produced by Swiss company Mowag, found themselves at the disposal of Ukraine's army, Fabian Maienfisch, deputy head of communications and media spokesperson of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Swiss media published photos of two Eagle I armored vehicles spotted on the battlefield in Ukraine amid the military conflict with Russia. It comes as Switzerland rejected requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark to reexport the Swiss ammunition to Ukraine by referring to its principle of neutrality.

"Switzerland is continuing to clarify facts, and is currently in contact with Germany in this context. It is unclear how long the clarification will take," he said.

Maienfisch said that 36 Eagle I armored vehicles were delivered to Denmark in the 1990s. In 2012, Copenhagen submitted a request to reexport 27 of them to a German private company.

Denmark said it had not transferred any of the Swiss vehicles without its consent, he added.

Only a vehicles' chassis number allows its origin to be tracked for certain, but the SECO does not have this information, Maienfisch said.