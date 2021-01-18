Switzerland Closes Two Hotels in St. Moritz Resort Due to Spread of Mutated COVID-19

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Graubünden, a canton in the south-east of Switzerland, on Monday shut down the St. Moritz ski resort and put guests and staff on quarantine, after health authorities registered a surge in the spread of the mutated strain of coronavirus.

"The Graubünden health department has registered an increase in the spread of the mutated coronavirus in St.

Moritz on Sunday evening. So far, about ten cases of infection were reported in two hotels. The health department has isolated two hotels and ordered COVID tests for their employees and guests, to protect the health of the population and guests," it said.

In December, the new strain of the coronavirus was first detected in the United Kingdom. The new strain of the virus is reportedly 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.