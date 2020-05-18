Switzerland Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Over Past Day Amid Lockdown Easing

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland continues to steadily decline amid the country's second phase of gradually relaxing the related lockdown, with the daily rate on Monday decreasing to 10 cases compared to 15 the day before, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday, adding that no fatalities have been registered in Switzerland over the past day

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland continues to steadily decline amid the country's second phase of gradually relaxing the related lockdown, with the daily rate on Monday decreasing to 10 cases compared to 15 the day before, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday, adding that no fatalities have been registered in Switzerland over the past day.

Switzerland began to lift its restrictions on April 27 with a gradual return to business for hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restriction easing started on May 11, with all shops, restaurants and bars reopening with some limitations still in place.

The third phase is scheduled to begin on June 8.

The overall number of infections in the country now amounts to 30,597, and 1,603 patients have died from the disease, the federal office said. Since the outbreak, 345,760 people have been tested for the coronavirus, of which only 11 percent tested positive.

The most affected regions remain Vaud with 5,498 cases, Geneva with 5,188 cases, Zurich with 3,472 cases and Ticino with 3,251 cases.