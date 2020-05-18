UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Over Past Day Amid Lockdown Easing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:09 PM

Switzerland Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Over Past Day Amid Lockdown Easing

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland continues to steadily decline amid the country's second phase of gradually relaxing the related lockdown, with the daily rate on Monday decreasing to 10 cases compared to 15 the day before, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday, adding that no fatalities have been registered in Switzerland over the past day

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland continues to steadily decline amid the country's second phase of gradually relaxing the related lockdown, with the daily rate on Monday decreasing to 10 cases compared to 15 the day before, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday, adding that no fatalities have been registered in Switzerland over the past day.

Switzerland began to lift its restrictions on April 27 with a gradual return to business for hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restriction easing started on May 11, with all shops, restaurants and bars reopening with some limitations still in place.

The third phase is scheduled to begin on June 8.

The overall number of infections in the country now amounts to 30,597, and 1,603 patients have died from the disease, the federal office said. Since the outbreak, 345,760 people have been tested for the coronavirus, of which only 11 percent tested positive.

The most affected regions remain Vaud with 5,498 cases, Geneva with 5,188 cases, Zurich with 3,472 cases and Ticino with 3,251 cases.

Related Topics

Business Died Geneva Switzerland April May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

New York City Reviewing Cases of Multi-System Infl ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Reaction on Afghan Power-Sharing Deal Dep ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan Welcome Agreement of ..

2 minutes ago

FBI Unlocked iPhones of Pensacola Shooter, Found P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.