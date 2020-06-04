Switzerland Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases as Country Plans to Further Ease Lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Switzerland's coronavirus case count has risen by 20 to 30,913 over the past 24 hours, days before the country plans to further relax its restrictions, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Switzerland's coronavirus case count has risen by 20 to 30,913 over the past 24 hours, days before the country plans to further relax its restrictions, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Thursday.

At the same time, no COVID-19 carrier died over the given period and the death toll remained at 1,660.

Switzerland has been gradually easing its coronavirus-related lockdown since late April � beauty salons, barbershops, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants have been allowed to resume operations.

Starting Saturday, Switzerland plans to reopen nightclubs, public swimming pools and allow public gatherings of up to 300 people as part of the next step of lifting restrictions. Moreover, the football season in Switzerland will be resumed starting next week.