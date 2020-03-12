Switzerland Confirms 4th COVID-19 Death - Health Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

Switzerland has registered the fourth death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday

"Switzerland recorded its fourth death attributed to the coronavirus; a 54-year-old man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft.

The FOPH is in contact with the authorities of the Canton of Basel-Land," the office said.

Three other fatalities are senior citizens from the cantons of Ticino, Basel-Landschaft, and Vaud.

The nation has so far confirmed 613 COVID-19 cases, according to the health authority.