Switzerland Confirms 4th COVID-19 Death - Health Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:59 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Switzerland has registered the fourth death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.
"Switzerland recorded its fourth death attributed to the coronavirus; a 54-year-old man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft.
The FOPH is in contact with the authorities of the Canton of Basel-Land," the office said.
Three other fatalities are senior citizens from the cantons of Ticino, Basel-Landschaft, and Vaud.
The nation has so far confirmed 613 COVID-19 cases, according to the health authority.