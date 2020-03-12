UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Confirms 4th COVID-19 Death - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:59 PM

Switzerland Confirms 4th COVID-19 Death - Health Authority

Switzerland has registered the fourth death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Switzerland has registered the fourth death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

"Switzerland recorded its fourth death attributed to the coronavirus; a 54-year-old man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft.

The FOPH is in contact with the authorities of the Canton of Basel-Land," the office said.

Three other fatalities are senior citizens from the cantons of Ticino, Basel-Landschaft, and Vaud.

The nation has so far confirmed 613 COVID-19 cases, according to the health authority.

Related Topics

Man Canton Switzerland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

46 minutes ago

Passenger Vessel Quarantined in Greece Over Corona ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame Lit in Greece as COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Cultural Day celebrations on March 14: Chie ..

1 minute ago

Spring festival sports events under way in full sw ..

2 minutes ago

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Global C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.