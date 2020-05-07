UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Confirms 66 New COVID-19 Cases Bracing For Second Phase Of Reopenings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland has increased by 66 to 30,126, while the number of fatalities went up by 13 to 1,518, the Federal Office for Public Health said Thursday in a daily update

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland has increased by 66 to 30,126, while the number of fatalities went up by 13 to 1,518, the Federal Office for Public Health said Thursday in a daily update.

According to the agency, nearly 300,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, with a 12 percent rate of positive cases.

The country began to lift coronavirus restriction measures late April with a gradual return to business of hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restrictions easing is scheduled for May 11, when all shops, restaurants and bars will reopen with some restrictions.

