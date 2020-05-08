Switzerland Confirms 81 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 30,201 - Health Authorities

Switzerland has confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, so the total number of people infected with the virus increased to 30,207, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, so the total number of people infected with the virus increased to 30,207, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday.

On Thursday, 66 new cases of the infections were reported in the country.

According to the update, eight coronavirus-related fatalities were confirmed in the past 28 hours bringing the total death toll from coronavirus to 1,526.

According to the agency, over 300,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, with a 12 percent rate of positive cases.

The country began to lift coronavirus restriction measures late April with a gradual return to business of hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restrictions easing is scheduled for May 11, when all shops, restaurants and bars will reopen with some restrictions.