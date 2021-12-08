UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Confirms Daily Record Of Over 12,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:41 PM

Switzerland Confirms Daily Record of Over 12,000 New COVID-19 Cases

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday that 12,598 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day, marking a record daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday that 12,598 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day, marking a record daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

Switzerland's total number of cases has now reached 1,090,906. The death toll is 11,326, up by 34 since the day prior.

Nearly 68% of the Swiss population has received at least one vaccine shot and over 66% have completed the full two-shot regimen. Almost 10% have been administered booster doses.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Hopes Upcoming Elections in Libya to Help St ..

Putin Hopes Upcoming Elections in Libya to Help Stabilize Situation

40 seconds ago
 Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year

Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year

41 seconds ago
 Slovakia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Encourage ..

Slovakia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Encourage Vaccination

43 seconds ago
 Putin Calls His Meeting With Biden 'Open, Construc ..

Putin Calls His Meeting With Biden 'Open, Constructive'

44 seconds ago
 NATO Policy Towards Russia Confrontational - Putin

NATO Policy Towards Russia Confrontational - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Russia-Threatening Weapons to Be Placed in Ukraine ..

Russia-Threatening Weapons to Be Placed in Ukraine if Kiev Enters NATO - Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.