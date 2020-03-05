UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Confirms First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Vaud Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:03 PM

Swiss doctors have confirmed that an elderly patient in the western canton of Vaud has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making this the first fatal case for the country, the local police department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Swiss doctors have confirmed that an elderly patient in the western canton of Vaud has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making this the first fatal case for the country, the local police department said on Thursday.

"Thursday, March 5, the CHUV [Vaud University Hospital Center] informed the Cantonal Doctor's Office that a 74-year-old coronavirus patient hospitalized since March 3 died overnight," police said in their official Twitter account, adding that the patient was suffering from a chronic illness.

Switzerland has already confirmed coronavirus cases in more than half of its 26 cantons, while the global infection figure has surpassed 80,000.

