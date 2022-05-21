UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Confirms First Monkeypox Case In Bern

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Switzerland confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the historic city of Bern on Saturday as the rare infectious disease continues to spread across Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Switzerland confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the historic city of Bern on Saturday as the rare infectious disease continues to spread across Europe.

"A rise in monkeypox infections is being observed in Europe and North America.

Switzerland has too confirmed the first case (Bern canton)," the Federal Office of Public Health said on social media.

The health agency said symptoms of this tropical disease, endemic in Africa, are usually mild but urged those who develop fever and chickenpox-like rash to seek medical assistance.

The World Health Organization says symptoms resolve within two to three weeks but the disease may lead to a range of medical complications. The UN agency has been alerted to outbreaks in 11 countries as of Friday.

Africa World United Nations Europe Social Media Bern Lead Canton Switzerland May

More Stories From World

