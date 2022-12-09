UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Confirms Not Planning To Join EU Over Political, Economic Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Switzerland Confirms Not Planning to Join EU Over Political, Economic Concerns

Switzerland has no interest in joining the European Union, since membership in the EU is excessive for the Swiss economy and will limit its negotiating capabilities, the report of the Federal Council on Swiss-EU relations said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Switzerland has no interest in joining the European Union, since membership in the EU is excessive for the Swiss economy and will limit its negotiating capabilities, the report of the Federal Council on Swiss-EU relations said on Friday.

"Accession to the EU: complete integration of Switzerland into the EU as a member state would have granted full participation in the internal market. However such level of integration would have gone beyond economic needs of Switzerland. From the Swiss perspective, such narrowing of room for maneuvering could not have been compensated by full participation in the decision-making process (of the EU)," the document said.

At the same time, the government noted that it intended to maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation with the EU as it was beneficial to both parties. The EU was the main trading partner of Switzerland, while Switzerland was the EU's fourth largest trading partner, according to the report.

"Switzerland and the EU share the same fundamental values. The Federal Council notes that European policy is interest-driven policy, and that Swiss interests begin in and with Europe. In the current global situation, characterised by multiple crises, secure and stable relations between Switzerland and the EU are becoming more important than ever. They guarantee prosperity and stability for both parties," the document said.

The report has been adopted by the Federal Council following consultations with foreign relations committees of both chambers of the Swiss parliament.

In May 2021, Switzerland unilaterally suspended talks on a frame agreement with the EU, which started in 2014, due to concerns that it might put at risk high salaries in the country and EU nationals would be able to receive Swiss social benefits.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament European Union Same Switzerland May Market From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

2 minutes ago
 IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian ..

IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Events ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Concerns About Sending Cluster Munitions to ..

US Has Concerns About Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Kirby

2 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal launches program for Facebook monetizat ..

FM Bilawal launches program for Facebook monetization in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds ..

White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles to Russ ..

12 minutes ago
 OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of over ..

OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of overseas Pakistanis' complaints

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.