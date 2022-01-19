UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Cuts Validity Of COVID-19 Certificates From 365 To 270 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Switzerland Cuts Validity of COVID-19 Certificates From 365 to 270 Days

The validity of Swiss COVID-19 certificates will be reduced from one year to 270 days starting January 31, the government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The validity of Swiss COVID-19 certificates will be reduced from one year to 270 days starting January 31, the government said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Council (government) is shortening the validity period of all vaccination certificates from 365 to 270 days from 31 January. This ensures that the Swiss certificate continues to be recognised in the EU. Certificates issued as proof of recovery from COVID-19 will also only be valid for 270 days," the government said in a statement.

In addition, starting Saturday, the government lifts a requirement of a negative PCR test upon arrival for vaccinated or recovered foreign travelers.

Remote working and the requirement to quarantine for those who have come in contact with infected people will be in force until the end of February, while restrictions on private gatherings and certificates necessary to attend certain indoor and outdoor events will be in force until the end of March, the statement read.

Switzerland has confirmed 38,015 coronavirus cases over the past day, while the total of infections exceeds 1.7 million. The death toll surpasses 12,000 fatalities.

