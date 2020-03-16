Switzerland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Swiss government on Monday declared a state of emergency lasting until April 19 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"A strong reaction is needed across the country. And we need it now," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told a press conference.

All shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment and leisure facilities are to shut down, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies and health facilities.

Switzerland will also tighten its border controls with Germany, France and Austria at midnight (2300 GMT), having already ramped up restrictions at the southern border with hard-hit northern Italy.

The government also approved the use of up to 8,000 troops to support the regional cantons in their hospitals, logistics and security.

Infections in Switzerland jumped on Sunday by nearly 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 2,200 and 14 deaths were recorded from the virus across the country.

"Given the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council is further strengthening measures to protect the population," the government said a statement "It reclassifies the situation in Switzerland as an 'extraordinary situation'... which enables it to enact national measures, that is to say identical for all the cantons," the country's 26 cantons.

"All public or private events are prohibited from midnight tonight.

"All shops, markets, restaurants, bars, entertainment and leisure establishments such as museums, libraries, cinemas, concert halls, theatres, sports centres, swimming pools and ski areas are closed."food shops, petrol stations, hotels, banks and post offices are among the facilities that will remain open.

Switzerland's government announced Friday that it would make $10.5 billion available immediately to help companies and employees to make it through the crisis.