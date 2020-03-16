UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Switzerland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Swiss government on Monday declared a state of emergency lasting until April 19 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Swiss government on Monday declared a state of emergency lasting until April 19 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"A strong reaction is needed across the country. And we need it now," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told a press conference.

All shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment and leisure facilities are to shut down, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies and health facilities.

Switzerland will also tighten its border controls with Germany, France and Austria at midnight (2300 GMT), having already ramped up restrictions at the southern border with hard-hit northern Italy.

The government also approved the use of up to 8,000 troops to support the regional cantons in their hospitals, logistics and security.

Infections in Switzerland jumped on Sunday by nearly 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 2,200 and 14 deaths were recorded from the virus across the country.

"Given the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council is further strengthening measures to protect the population," the government said a statement "It reclassifies the situation in Switzerland as an 'extraordinary situation'... which enables it to enact national measures, that is to say identical for all the cantons," the country's 26 cantons.

"All public or private events are prohibited from midnight tonight.

"All shops, markets, restaurants, bars, entertainment and leisure establishments such as museums, libraries, cinemas, concert halls, theatres, sports centres, swimming pools and ski areas are closed."food shops, petrol stations, hotels, banks and post offices are among the facilities that will remain open.

Switzerland's government announced Friday that it would make $10.5 billion available immediately to help companies and employees to make it through the crisis.

Related Topics

Petrol Sports France Germany Austria Italy Switzerland April Border Sunday Market Post All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

21 minutes ago

Virus brings France to a standstill, government mu ..

2 minutes ago

Ethyl alcohol seized by Greek cops to make antisep ..

2 minutes ago

Man Stabbed to Death Near Pentagon - Police

2 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Proposes Suspending Local El ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Controllable

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.