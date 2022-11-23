UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Embargoes Military Supplies To Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Switzerland bans the export of its weapons to Ukraine and Russia, imposing an embargo against these countries, the economy ministry said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Switzerland bans the export of its weapons to Ukraine and Russia, imposing an embargo against these countries, the economy ministry said.

"The Federal Council has now explicitly included in the ordinance an arms embargo against Russia, which for reasons of Swiss neutrality will also be partially extended to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities clarify that, to date, Switzerland has implemented this embargo mainly on the basis of legislation governing military equipment and property control.

"In adopting the embargo on military equipment, it is now explicitly included in the ordinance in connection with the situation in Ukraine," the statement added.

