Switzerland Endorses Temporary Distribution Of Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:00 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, announced on Thursday that it decided to allow the temporary distribution of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug conventionally administered to Ebola patients, to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Products containing the active substance remdesivir and marketed under the brand name "Veklury" may be used in Swiss hospitals, without authorization, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients until the official authorization decision is issued or the corresponding emergency status is revoked," Swissmedic said in a statement.

According to the statement, Swissmedic experts made their decision based on data from preclinical and clinical studies.

In particular, a clinical study conducted in the United States showed a positive benefit-risk ratio in patients with COVID-19 who suffer from pneumonia and need additional oxygen. The duration of the disease was reduced in almost a third of the patients.

Initially developed by US manufacturer Gilead Sciences as an Ebola drug, Remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. In May, the US food and Drug Administration issued an authorization for the emergency use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

A COVID-19 patient usually needs a five-day treatment course of six vials of Remdesivir.

