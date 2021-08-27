UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Ends Evacuations From Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

Switzerland ends evacuations from Kabul

The Swiss government said Friday it had ended its evacuation operation out of Kabul after helping airlift 385 people to Switzerland following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Swiss government said Friday it had ended its evacuation operation out of Kabul after helping airlift 385 people to Switzerland following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that 34 Swiss nationals and 51 people with permanent Swiss residence permits were among those Switzerland evacuated over the past two weeks, with assistance from Germany.

Local employees of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and their families -- 218 people in all -- were also among those flown out in the "most extensive evacuation campaign in Swiss history." But Bern said 11 citizens and 16 permanent residents of the wealthy Alpine nation remained in the war-torn country, including some working for international organisations on the ground.

"The embassy in Islamabad, which is responsible for consular affairs in Afghanistan, is in contact with them," the foreign ministry said, adding that it was "continuing to work intensively on possible options to enable these people to leave Afghanistan as well." The foreign ministry also said it was "concerned at the "deteriorating security situation in Kabul, and strongly condemns yesterday's series of attacks."Since the Taliban seized control of the country on August 15 as US and NATO troops left, Afghans and foreign nationals have been racing to flee.

The huge crowds waiting to be evacuated were the target of twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Suicide Germany Bern Alpine Switzerland August All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Man Utd make bid to sign 'legend' Ronaldo from Juv ..

Man Utd make bid to sign 'legend' Ronaldo from Juventus: source

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM, GB Governor resolve for socio economic upl ..

AJK PM, GB Governor resolve for socio economic uplift of two regions

5 minutes ago
 Rickshaw girl harassment case: Two accused sent to ..

Rickshaw girl harassment case: Two accused sent to jail for identification parad ..

5 minutes ago
 Indus Motor declares Rs 12.8 bn profit after tax f ..

Indus Motor declares Rs 12.8 bn profit after tax for 2020-21

5 minutes ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements outcome of leade ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements outcome of leadership&#039;s confidence in the ..

33 minutes ago
 Verstappen tops eventful second Spa practice, then ..

Verstappen tops eventful second Spa practice, then crashes

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.