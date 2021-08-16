UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Evacuates 3 Foreign Ministry Employees From Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Switzerland Evacuates 3 Foreign Ministry Employees From Afghanistan

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Monday that Switzerland had evacuated three Swiss citizens working for the Agency for Development and Cooperation (DEZA), a branch of the ministry of foreign affairs, in Kabul from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Monday that Switzerland had evacuated three Swiss citizens working for the Agency for Development and Cooperation (DEZA), a branch of the ministry of foreign affairs, in Kabul from Afghanistan.

"With assistance from our partners we managed to evacuate from the country three employees of the DEZA office in Kabul. They are on their way to Switzerland. We are working hard to evacuate Swiss employees [in Afghanistan] under the most difficult circumstances," Cassis wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, France is set to conduct the first evacuation from Afghanistan on Monday after it relocated its embassy to Kabul airport for safety considerations just as Germany and the Netherlands did.

On Sunday, the United States evacuated its embassy personnel after deploying another 1,000 troops to assist in the process. Several states, including Poland and New Zealand, pledged to offer aid to Afghan nationals, who assisted their embassies and military personnel.

On Sunday, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Twitter France Germany Poland United States Switzerland Netherlands Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitte ..

Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Thieves gang arrested, stolen valuables recovered

Thieves gang arrested, stolen valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday

1 minute ago
 First Plane With UK Citizens, Kabul Embassy Staff ..

First Plane With UK Citizens, Kabul Embassy Staff Lands in UK - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Russian ambassador to meet Taliban in Kabul Tuesda ..

Russian ambassador to meet Taliban in Kabul Tuesday: diplomat

4 minutes ago
 Nine-year old boy electrocuted

Nine-year old boy electrocuted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.