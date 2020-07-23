UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Expands COVID-19 Quarantine List To 42 Countries - Health Authority

Switzerland is broadening its list of countries with high risk of COVID-19 starting Thursday, bringing the total number to 42, country's health authority said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Switzerland is broadening its list of countries with high risk of COVID-19 starting Thursday, bringing the total number to 42, country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Switzerland instituted a ten-day quarantine for those coming from a country with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, including Russia.

"The list of countries and areas concerned will be updated on 23 July 2020," the Federal Office of Public health said.

The new additions include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Mexico, Montenegro, Palestine, Surinam, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Belarus and Sweden will be removed from the least as of Thursday.

Switzerland has confirmed a total of 33,883 cases, with a death toll of 1,693.

