UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Expects COVID-19 To Become Endemic Soon, Eases Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Switzerland Expects COVID-19 to Become Endemic Soon, Eases Restrictions

Switzerland believes that the coronavirus will soon become endemic in the country and is therefore preparing to lift some restrictions starting Thursday, the government said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Switzerland believes that the coronavirus will soon become endemic in the country and is therefore preparing to lift some restrictions starting Thursday, the government said.

"There are increasing signs that the acute crisis will soon be over and the endemic phase could begin," the Federal Council said in a statement.

Starting Thursday, the authorities will lift mandatory quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, as well as a requirement for remote working.

The authorities will decide on lifting the rest of the measures on February 16, either all at once or in two steps.

The council also noted a positive trend in hospitals, with a lower workload despite still-high COVID-19 incidence rates.

To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 related fatalities. About 70% of the Swiss population have been vaccinated at least once, over 68% have been fully vaccinated, and more than 39% have received booster shots.

Related Topics

Switzerland February All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death R ..

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death Rate by 50% Over Next 25 Years

59 seconds ago
 DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

1 minute ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kur ..

Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kurdistan

1 minute ago
 EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand ..

EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand in Asia Drops - Commission

1 minute ago
 Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belaru ..

Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belarusian Diplomatic Missions

1 minute ago
 Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old ..

Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old problem of widow

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>