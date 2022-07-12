UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Exported Military Products Worth Over $520Mln in 1st Half of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Swiss companies exported military supplies worth 516.6 million Swiss francs ($524.42 million) during the first half of 2022, which represents a year-on-year increase of 30%, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Swiss Federal Council.

"On the basis of permits issued by SECO (the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs), Swiss companies exported military products worth 516.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2022," the document read.

The Federal Council specified that comparing to the same period of the last year, military exports have grown by 159.8 million Swiss francs ($162.22 million).

"The top five purchasing countries were Qatar, with deliveries worth 117.

5 million Swiss francs, Denmark with 101.7 million Swiss francs, Saudi Arabia with 54.4 million Swiss francs, Germany with 47.7 million Swiss francs and Botswana with 33.1 million Swiss francs," the report added.

The report noted that the military export from Switzerland to Ukraine in principle cannot be allowed due to the country's neutral status, which also applies to exports via third countries. Previously, Switzerland rejected Germany and Denmark's pleas to dispatch military equipment to Ukraine, but permitted European countries to reexport spare parts for military equipment purchased from Bern.

