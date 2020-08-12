Switzerland Expresses Concern Over Situation in Belarus After Presidential Election

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Switzerland on Tuesday expressed concern regarding protests in Belarus in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, calling on Minsk to show restraint, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said.

"The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is closely observing the latest events in Belarus and is concerned about reports about massive operations by the security forces against peaceful protesters. The department urges the Belarusian authorities to show restraint and permit peaceful demonstrations," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius has stressed the need for a unified response by the European Union.

"Spoke to [High Representative Josep Borrell] regarding worrying developments in #Belarus, stressed that consolidated #EU reaction is needed. Repressions against the people of Belarus must end," Linkevicius tweeted.

Another high-placed Lithuanian official Gitanas Nauseda doubted recent video recording by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in which she urged her supporters to refrain from protestation.

"Not a single person with common sense would believe that Tikhanovskaya's video address was done on her own volition. This is just another proof of the methods used to break the spirit of a person and a nation," Nauseda wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry summoned a member of the Belarusian Embassy to explain the Monday meeting between president Alexander Lukashenko and businessman Daniil Uritsky, alleged by Bishkek to be former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Daniyar Usenov, who is currently wanted criminal in Kyrgyzstan.

On Sunday, Belarus held its presidential election, which resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered widespread protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests. The civil unrest continued on Monday.