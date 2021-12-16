UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Fines Citizen For Spying On German Official - Reports

Swiss public prosecutors found a Swiss citizen guilty of economic espionage for trying to obtain the banking data of a former German intelligence chief, Swiss radio RTS said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Swiss public prosecutors found a Swiss citizen guilty of economic espionage for trying to obtain the banking data of a former German intelligence chief, Swiss radio RTS said on Thursday.

Daniel Moser, 58, was fined a total of 63,000 francs ($68,000), according to a November ruling seen by RTS. His lawyer told the broadcaster he was satisfied with the verdict and would not appeal.

The Attorney General's office found that a German journalist asked Moser to compile data on the Swiss accounts of German secret service chief August Hanning between summer 2014 and February 2015.

The Swiss brought him three pages' worth of banking information that he obtained through a third person, but the data later turned out to be fake.

Moser received 157,000 francs as a payment for his efforts. The journalist passed the information on to a former German private investigator, who reportedly alerted the Swiss authorities.

