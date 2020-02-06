Switzerland flags 'atypical' mad cow case

Switzerland on Thursday reported an "atypical" case of mad cow disease but said there was no danger to human health

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Switzerland on Thursday reported an "atypical" case of mad cow disease but said there was no danger to human health.

The 13-year-old cow was slaughtered immediately and the carcass incinerated, the Federal food Safety and Veterinary Office said in a statement.

"The analysis showed that this was not the classical type but the atypical strain ofBSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy)," the statement said.