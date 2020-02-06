UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Flags 'atypical' Mad Cow Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:26 PM

Switzerland flags 'atypical' mad cow case

Switzerland on Thursday reported an "atypical" case of mad cow disease but said there was no danger to human health

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Switzerland on Thursday reported an "atypical" case of mad cow disease but said there was no danger to human health.

The 13-year-old cow was slaughtered immediately and the carcass incinerated, the Federal food Safety and Veterinary Office said in a statement.

"The analysis showed that this was not the classical type but the atypical strain ofBSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy)," the statement said.

Related Topics

Switzerland Moroccan Dirham

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Finnish Government Allows State-Owned Company Terr ..

3 minutes ago

Third Case of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in UK - ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body discusses new policy regime ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.