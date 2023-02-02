Switzerland Has 96 Leopard 2 Tanks, But None Requested to Be Bought Yet - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Switzerland has 96 Leopard 2 tanks in stock, but no state has applied to Bern with a request to purchase them, which can only be allowed by a governmental decree, the Swiss Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Switzerland has not yet received a single application from Germany for the resale to Rheinmetall manufacturer of a part of 96 decommissioned Leopard battle tanks. At the moment there are no pending applications from other states. If such an application is submitted, it will be considered," the ministry said.