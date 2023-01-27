Switzerland Has No Legal Grounds for Transferring Frozen Russian Assets to Kiev - Ministry

Switzerland respects human rights and currently has no legal grounds for transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Swiss Secretary of State Livia Leu said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Switzerland respects human rights and currently has no legal grounds for transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Swiss Secretary of State Livia Leu said on Friday.

