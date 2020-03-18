UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Imposes Restrictions On Aspirin, Paracetamol Purchase Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Switzerland Imposes Restrictions on Aspirin, Paracetamol Purchase Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Switzerland is introducing restrictions on sales of certain over-the-counter medications, including aspirin and paracetamol, for six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one person will be allowed to buy one package only, under the decision of the Swiss government

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Switzerland is introducing restrictions on sales of certain over-the-counter medications, including aspirin and paracetamol, for six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one person will be allowed to buy one package only, under the decision of the Swiss government.

The restrictions come into force on 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Wednesday. The new rules will apply to aspirin, paracetamol, ibuprofen, diclofenac, medication containing mefenamic acid, opiate alkaloids and opiates with expectorants.

"Doctors, pharmacies and other facilities empowered to distribute medications can give to a consumer only one package per one purchase," the decision of the government, signed by Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, read.

