UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions Against Russia Due To Accession Of New Regions - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions Against Russia Due to Accession of New Regions - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Switzerland, following the example of the European Union, has decided to impose sanctions against Russia due to the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to the country, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

"Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research (EAER), approved on 12 October the addition of some 30 individuals and entities to Switzerland's sanctions list," a statement read.

These thirty individuals are now subject to financial sanctions and a travel ban, while a further seven entities are subject to financial restrictions.

The Swiss sanctions list is now identical to that of the EU, according to the statement.

"The additional listings mainly target those involved in the so-called 'referendums' organised by Russia in Ukrainian regions at the end of September. Their assets in Switzerland must now be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs," the Swiss government added.

Moreover, the sanctions already imposed on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics will now also apply to the  Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the statement read. The corresponding changes will come into force at 19.00 Moscow time (16:00 GMT) on October 12.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia European Union Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Switzerland September October Government

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.