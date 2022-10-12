Switzerland Imposes Sanctions Against Russia Due to Accession of New Regions - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Switzerland, following the example of the European Union, has decided to impose sanctions against Russia due to the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to the country, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

"Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research (EAER), approved on 12 October the addition of some 30 individuals and entities to Switzerland's sanctions list," a statement read.

These thirty individuals are now subject to financial sanctions and a travel ban, while a further seven entities are subject to financial restrictions.

The Swiss sanctions list is now identical to that of the EU, according to the statement.

"The additional listings mainly target those involved in the so-called 'referendums' organised by Russia in Ukrainian regions at the end of September. Their assets in Switzerland must now be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs," the Swiss government added.

Moreover, the sanctions already imposed on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics will now also apply to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the statement read. The corresponding changes will come into force at 19.00 Moscow time (16:00 GMT) on October 12.