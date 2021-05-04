ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that it was in contact with Iran following a tragic death of a Swiss diplomat in Tehran.

"The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirms that an employee of the Swiss embassy died in Tehran on Tuesday.

The department and its head, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, are shocked by this tragic death," a statement read, adding that "the Swiss embassy is in contact with the local authorities."

Iranian media said earlier that the First Secretary of the Swiss embassy died in a fall from a high-rise in the Iranian capital. The 51-year-old reportedly represented US diplomatic interests in Iran.