Switzerland in Talks With NATO on Opening Liaison Office in Geneva - Foreign Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Switzerland is currently in talks with NATO to open an office of the alliance in Geneva to strengthen relations with the UN, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NATO's communique said that the alliance was studying the possibility of establishing a liaison office in Geneva to further strengthen engagement with the United Nations and other international organizations.

"Switzerland has taken note of NATO's announcement about the possibility of establishing a liaison office with international organizations in Geneva. Discussions are underway on this issue," Eltschinger said.