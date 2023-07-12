Open Menu

Switzerland In Talks With NATO On Opening Liaison Office In Geneva - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Switzerland is currently in talks with NATO to open an office of the alliance in Geneva to strengthen relations with the UN, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NATO's communique said that the alliance was studying the possibility of establishing a liaison office in Geneva to further strengthen engagement with the United Nations and other international organizations.

"Switzerland has taken note of NATO's announcement about the possibility of establishing a liaison office with international organizations in Geneva. Discussions are underway on this issue," Eltschinger said.

