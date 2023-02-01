Switzerland Intends to Strengthen Cooperation With NATO - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Switzerland wants to strengthen cooperation with the EU and NATO in the field of security, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Council intends to expand its cooperation with the EU and NATO in the field of security," the ministry said in the 2022 Foreign Policy Report.

Due to its geographical and cultural location, as well as its political and economic role, EU member states are Switzerland's main partners, according to the report.