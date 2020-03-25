Switzerland Introduces Border Control Starting Wednesday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Switzerland has expanded the list of countries that bear the risks of the spread of the coronavirus, adding to it all the countries belonging to the Schengen zone, and introduced border control with all its neighbors with the exception of Liechtenstein, the national government said on Tuesday.

According to the government decision, starting from Wednesday, Switzerland will introduce entry restrictions for all states belonging to the Schengen zone, with the exception of Liechtenstein, and limit air traffic with all countries across the world.

Starting from Wednesday, only citizens of Switzerland, holders of a residence permit and those who have urgent needs will be able to enter the country.

The restrictions also will exempt the transportation of goods between countries, including air delivery.

On March 18, Switzerland stopped issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closed airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement amid the pandemic.

To date, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Switzerland reached 8,863, including 86 fatalities.