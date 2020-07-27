Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical Deal Through Humanitarian Channel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction as part of a new humanitarian trade channel set up between Bern and Tehran, the Swiss government said in a email statement that was obtained by Iran's state-run IRNA agency.

The deal has taken place under the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) framework, which was established in January to help deliver vital goods to Iran amid ongoing US sanctions.

"We would like to emphasize that the operationalisation of the SHTA is progressing and that a number of companies have already been approved, more companies will follow.

Further transactions should be carried out shortly," the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs said, as quoted by IRNA.

After the announcement of the Swiss humanitarian channel's creation in January, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that sick Iranian citizens will be able to get access to Western medicines without violating Washington's sanctions on Iran.

Tobias Privitelli, deputy head of the Swiss diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik in April that Bern is committed to mitigating the unintentional humanitarian consequences of sanctions imposed on other countries.