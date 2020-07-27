UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical Deal Through Humanitarian Channel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical Deal Through Humanitarian Channel

A Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction as part of a new humanitarian trade channel set up between Bern and Tehran, the Swiss government said in a email statement that was obtained by Iran's state-run IRNA agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction as part of a new humanitarian trade channel set up between Bern and Tehran, the Swiss government said in a email statement that was obtained by Iran's state-run IRNA agency.

The deal has taken place under the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) framework, which was established in January to help deliver vital goods to Iran amid ongoing US sanctions.

"We would like to emphasize that the operationalisation of the SHTA is progressing and that a number of companies have already been approved, more companies will follow.

Further transactions should be carried out shortly," the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs said, as quoted by IRNA.

After the announcement of the Swiss humanitarian channel's creation in January, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that sick Iranian citizens will be able to get access to Western medicines without violating Washington's sanctions on Iran.

Tobias Privitelli, deputy head of the Swiss diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik in April that Bern is committed to mitigating the unintentional humanitarian consequences of sanctions imposed on other countries.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Company Tehran Bern January April Government

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

6 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

29 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

30 minutes ago

Recreational spots to remain closed during Eid-ul- ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of Beauty Salon Association calls on Si ..

3 minutes ago

ANP to observe police martyrdom day on 4th August: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.