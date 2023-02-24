UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Is Ready To Bring Russia, Ukraine Around Table To Bring Peace - President

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Switzerland is Ready to Bring Russia, Ukraine Around Table to Bring Peace - President

Switzerland is ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Switzerland is ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis said on Friday.

"Switzerland is ready at any time to bring everyone around the table in order to work for a better respect of international humanitarian law and ultimately for peace," Cassis told the Security Council members.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Switzerland

Recent Stories

11th Sikka Art and Design Festival inaugurated in ..

11th Sikka Art and Design Festival inaugurated in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Ka ..

Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Kashmir

17 minutes ago
 PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

17 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for full court bench to hear pr ..

Khawaja Asif calls for full court bench to hear provincial assemblies election d ..

9 minutes ago
 Security forces kill terrorist in Awaran IBO

Security forces kill terrorist in Awaran IBO

9 minutes ago
 Sweden Pledges Dozen of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

Sweden Pledges Dozen of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.