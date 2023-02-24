Switzerland Is Ready To Bring Russia, Ukraine Around Table To Bring Peace - President
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 09:41 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Switzerland is ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis said on Friday.
"Switzerland is ready at any time to bring everyone around the table in order to work for a better respect of international humanitarian law and ultimately for peace," Cassis told the Security Council members.