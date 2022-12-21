UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through Winter 2023-2024 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Switzerland has voluntarily joined EU energy efficiency measures and pledged to pursue this policy through the winter of 2023-2024, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Council has decided to voluntarily purse the energy saving goals of the EU in Switzerland. With this measure, Switzerland will contribute to lowering wholesale prices and strengthening security of energy supplies in Europe," the statement read.

The Swiss government noted that the goal implies decreasing electricity consumption in Switzerland by 10% from January-March 2023 and November-December 2023 compared to the average for the past five years.

"The Federal Council has also decided to continue an energy saving campaign through winter 2023-2024," the statement said.

In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of shortages threat. The proposed measures include limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and reducing the allowed speed on highways to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

