Switzerland Joins EU in Extending Sanctions on Belarus

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Switzerland on Wednesday followed the European Union in extending sanctions on people and entities tied to the Belarusian government.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs published a list of 78 individuals and seven organizations that will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes starting 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The list includes relatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU accuses of cracking down on the opposition and ordering the grounding of a Ryanair jet in May.

The EU imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus last month, restricting it from raising funds abroad and targeting main export industries, including potash, petroleum and tobacco.