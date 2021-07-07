UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Joins EU In Extending Sanctions On Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Switzerland Joins EU in Extending Sanctions on Belarus

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Switzerland on Wednesday followed the European Union in extending sanctions on people and entities tied to the Belarusian government.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs published a list of 78 individuals and seven organizations that will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes starting 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The list includes relatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU accuses of cracking down on the opposition and ordering the grounding of a Ryanair jet in May.

The EU imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus last month, restricting it from raising funds abroad and targeting main export industries, including potash, petroleum and tobacco.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus Switzerland May From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

23 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.