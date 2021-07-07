Switzerland Joins EU In Extending Sanctions On Belarus
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:00 PM
ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Switzerland on Wednesday followed the European Union in extending sanctions on people and entities tied to the Belarusian government.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs published a list of 78 individuals and seven organizations that will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes starting 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT).
The list includes relatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU accuses of cracking down on the opposition and ordering the grounding of a Ryanair jet in May.
The EU imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus last month, restricting it from raising funds abroad and targeting main export industries, including potash, petroleum and tobacco.