UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Joins Nations Halting Deportation Of Afghan Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Switzerland Joins Nations Halting Deportation of Afghan Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on Wednesday suspended the forced return of failed Afghan asylum seekers due to the dire security situation in Afghanistan.

Switzerland joined the initiative introduced earlier in the day by Germany and the Netherlands, which also announced the suspension of deportations.

"The SEM is suspending returns [of failed asylum seekers] to Afghanistan until further notice, due to the evolving situation in the country. In addition, no new decrees on expulsions will be pronounced. Only preparations for the deportation of criminals continue," the authority tweeted.

The issue of expulsions of Afghan refugees has been a subject of active discussions within the European Union. Kabul requested last month that EU nations not repatriate Afghan nationals for at least three months due to insecurity in the country, while certain EU states, including the Netherlands and Germany, initially maintained that the suspension of returns would increase illegal immigration from Afghanistan in the future.

In the meantime, the Taliban continue to seize vast areas of Afghanistan, including several provincial capitals.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul European Union Germany Netherlands Stock Exchange Of Mauritius Criminals From Refugee

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

51 minutes ago
 Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack ..

Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack With 'No Impact' on Systems - ..

1 hour ago
 Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Em ..

Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

1 hour ago
 White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Ove ..

White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

1 hour ago
 Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' H ..

Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Hassan story

1 hour ago
 Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state ..

Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state of immunization

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.