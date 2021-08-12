Switzerland Joins Nations Halting Deportation of Afghan Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on Wednesday suspended the forced return of failed Afghan asylum seekers due to the dire security situation in Afghanistan.

Switzerland joined the initiative introduced earlier in the day by Germany and the Netherlands, which also announced the suspension of deportations.

"The SEM is suspending returns [of failed asylum seekers] to Afghanistan until further notice, due to the evolving situation in the country. In addition, no new decrees on expulsions will be pronounced. Only preparations for the deportation of criminals continue," the authority tweeted.

The issue of expulsions of Afghan refugees has been a subject of active discussions within the European Union. Kabul requested last month that EU nations not repatriate Afghan nationals for at least three months due to insecurity in the country, while certain EU states, including the Netherlands and Germany, initially maintained that the suspension of returns would increase illegal immigration from Afghanistan in the future.

In the meantime, the Taliban continue to seize vast areas of Afghanistan, including several provincial capitals.