Switzerland Joins New EU Sanctions Against Russia - Statement

December 16, 2022

Switzerland announced the decision on Friday to adopt new sanctions relating against Russian in line with those taken by the EU.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Switzerland announced the decision on Friday to adopt new sanctions relating against Russian in line with those taken by the EU.

"On 16 December, the Federal Council adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the latest measures by the European Union (EU)," the statement said.

The sanctions will apply to a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products as well as "transporting such products sold above the price cap to trade and brokering services."

The restrictive measures will come into force on December 16 at 17:00 GMT.

