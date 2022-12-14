UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Launches Website for Real-Time Energy Supply Monitoring - Federal Council

The Swiss government has launched the website energiedashboard.admin.ch to track the country's energy consumption and production as well as imports in real time, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Office of Energy today published a dashboard including key indicators of the current state of Switzerland's energy supply," the council said in a statement.

The authorities noted that data representing electricity and gas consumption or local production and imports will be continuously updated.

"Currently, it covers the electricity and gas sectors. Additional energy agents and other types of information are being considered," the statement added.

In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of threat of shortages. Among the proposed measures are limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius, as well as reducing to 100 kilometers per hour the allowed speed on highways.

Western countries increased sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of its special operation in Ukraine. Supply chain disruptions have driven up fuel and food prices across the EU, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

