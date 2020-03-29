UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland, Liechtenstein Record 1,123 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Switzerland, Liechtenstein Record 1,123 New Coronavirus Cases

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 1,123 to 14,336 over the past day, the Swiss government said in a daily update.

"The current tally of lab-confirmed cases is 14,336, which is 1,123 more than yesterday. All cantons in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein have been affected," the bulletin read.

Switzerland has tested 111,000 people since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Alpine country on February 24. Thirteen percent of tests came back positive. The death toll has increased to 257 after 19 patients died overnight.

In Romania, 308 people tested positive for the virus since Saturday, bringing the tally to 1,760, according to the cabinet's coronavirus panel, cited by the Digi 24 television channel. The number of virus-related deaths rose by four to 38.

Related Topics

Died Alpine Romania Switzerland Liechtenstein February TV All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.