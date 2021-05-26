Switzerland Made No Announcement on Ryanair Plane Bomb Threat - Foreign Ministry

The Swiss authorities were unaware of the bomb threat on the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk en route from Athens to Vilnius, and did not make any announcement to the Belarusian government, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Belarus' state media reported that the bomb threat was received from Switzerland.

"The Swiss authorities have no knowledge of a bomb threat on the Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight. Therefore, there have been no announcements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusian authorities on this matter," spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said.