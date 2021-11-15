Switzerland May Announce New COVID-19 Measures Later This Month - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Swiss government may announce new measures against the spread of COVID-19 by early December, the Federal Office of Public Health told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Federal Office regularly analyzes the epidemiological situation. The government plans to report on possible measures this month," the ministry said, when asked if Switzerland plans to follow Austria's lead and declare a lockdown for unvaccinated citizens.

On Monday, Austria introduced a national lockdown for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The restrictions will affect approximately 2 million people, not applying to children under 12. Austrians who do not have a valid vaccination certificate or proof of illness in the last 180 days will be subject to 24/7 restrictions on leaving home without a valid reason, which include going to work, school, the doctor, a grocery store or pharmacy, and walking.

As of Monday, 64.8% of the Swiss population has been fully vaccinated. The country reported 9,702 new cases of COVID-19 registered during the weekend.