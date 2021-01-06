UrduPoint.com
Switzerland May Extend COVID-19 Restrictions Beyond January 22 After Consulting Cantons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Swiss Federal government said on Wednesday that it will decide whether to extend the current COVID-19 restrictions, which are set to terminate on January 22, after it holds consultations with regional authorities.

"Today, it is possible to predict that the number of cases will not be significantly and steadily decreasing in the next several weeks. Thus, the federal council suggests that the measures imposed on December 18, 2020, shall stay in force after January 22, 2021. It suggests to extend the closure of restaurants and cultural, sport and entertainment facilities for five weeks, until February," the federal council said.

The council added that the final decision regarding the issue would be made on January 13, following the consultations with the cantons' authorities.

According to the council's statement, the Swiss cantons will not be allowed to soften the coronavirus-related restrictions even if they register a decrease in the number of infections.

"The federal council wants to prevent shopping and gastronomy tourism between the cantons ... In this regard, it has amended COVID-19 Special Situation Ordinance. This amendment will come into force on Saturday, January 9," the council said.

On December 18, Switzerland imposed restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which envisaged a ban on the operation of restaurants, sports facilities and mass events. The restrictions limited private gatherings to 10 people, and cultural and sports activities ” to five people. All higher education institutions were shifted to online-format.

