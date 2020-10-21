Switzerland May Introduce Stricter COVID-19 Measures Next Week If Cases Continue to Rise

(@FahadShabbir)

The Swiss authorities are considering an introduction of harsher coronavirus-related restrictions starting next week due to a surge in the infection cases, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Swiss authorities are considering an introduction of harsher coronavirus-related restrictions starting next week due to a surge in the infection cases, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said that wearing face masks was mandatory in all public places across Switzerland, and gatherings of over 15 people were banned. According to Berset, the number of new COVID-19 cases is doubling every week.

"If the measures announced on Sunday and, first and foremost, all the measures taken by the cantons, do not show a clear change in the figures next week, we are preparing to take a number of additional measures next Wednesday [October 28] in relation to government institutions, assemblies, private or public events.

So it is quite possible, and it seems to me very likely, that the Federal Council will take further action next Wednesday," Berset said.

The official noted that the Swiss authorities were trying to find a better solution to the epidemiological crisis, however, if the situation did not change in the coming week, the Federal Council would consider the introduction of additional measures.

Switzerland has set a daily record, as 5,583 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours. So far, the country has confirmed a total of 91,763 cases, including 1,856 fatalities.